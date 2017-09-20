Level-Up: How to Score Big at Live Events [Infographic]

A mighty 82% of marketers say events generate high-quality leads, and 91% of attendees say events have an impact on buying decisions.

Those stats come from today's infographic, which was compiled by the team at Express Exhibition Displays and includes facts from around the Web on how to make the most of tradeshows.

The graphic also notes that 35-50% of sales go to the vendor that responds first. That's especially good to know as following up quickly can sometimes be a challenge for busy marketers, as we've seen before.

The infographic also explains that 89% of Millennials who attend events have purchasing influence, and 87% of people keep promotional items for over a year.

Clearly, tradeshows pay off for exhibitors, right? You'd think so, but many marketers don't know: 71% of people don't measure tradeshow ROI, according to the stats here.





To see how you can rescue the princess—or, better yet, make sure your event experience is a success—just check out the infographic.