How B2B Marketers Follow Up With Event Leads

Most B2B marketers take at least four days to follow-up with leads after in-person events, according to recent research from Certain.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in July 2017 among 150 marketing decision-makers at B2B organizations with 1,000 or more employees that sponsor or host two or more events each year.

Some 73.5% of respondents say their firm takes four days or longer to follow up with event leads.

Just 2% of respondents say their firm follows up with event leads on the same day.


B2B marketers say they do not follow up with leads more quickly primarily because it takes time to prepare outreach (43.7% cite that as the main reason) and because they do not have the right tech tools to speed up the process (23.2%).

Some 51.7% of B2B marketers follow up with event leads via email; 22.5% follow up via phone, 27.9% via social media, 7.3% via direct mail, and 0.7% via other channels.

Some 47% of respondents say their firm's marketing department is responsible for following up with leads; 28.5% say Sales is responsible, 21.9% say a dedicated events department is responsible, and 2.6% say some other department is responsible.

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey conducted in July 2017 among 150 marketing decision-makers at B2B organizations with 1,000 or more employees that sponsor or host two or more events each year.


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

  • by Jacqueline (Jaci) Burns Tue Aug 29, 2017 via web

    I'm not sure about this research. I would have thought most marketers would wait a few days - or have their communications scheduled to wait a few days - to allow delegates to get back to base. Most conferences I attend finish on a Friday so that people can enjoy some down or travel home in their own time. I'm also not sure most people would be receptive to being pounced on right away. I'd be interested to hear what others think.

    Jaci Burns, Market Expertise (marketexpertise.com)

