Valuable Employee-Recognition Tips [Infographic]

We posted recently about how happy marketers make better marketers, and we'll riff a little more on that theme in today's infographic by Cloud communication adviser GetVoIP.

Employee recognition is crucial to keeping a happy team, no matter the industry you're in. When 49% of employees report they are dissatisfied with the recognition they receive, managers should take note.

Improved recognition can mean better work, according to the infographic, which reports that 69% of employees would work harder if they felt their efforts were better appreciated, and 50% of employees say that something as simple as being thanked by a manager improves the relationship.

Even a small effort can pay off. Employees in an organization that makes recognition a focus are seven times more likely to stay, according to the infographic.

To see more about the importance of employee recognition, and to get some ideas on how to implement it, check out the graphic:





