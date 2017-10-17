My Cart (0)
The Power of Employee Social Media Advocacy [Infographic]

Employee social advocacy is going to play an increasingly important role within the influencer marketing space in the years to come, predicts an infographic by employee advocacy platform SocialReacher. Instead of looking outside your organization for key industry influencers, why not look inside?

Considering that the average social media user has over 8 social networking accounts, employees represent a considerable social media footprint that organizations can potentially leverage. These employees not only expose their companies to fresh new audiences but, just as importantly, do so in a credible manner.

As the graphic points out, a brand page may have 1,000 followers. But each of the company's 20 employees may have 200 friends, which amounts to 4,000 potential new connections that scould be reached by activating an employee social advocacy program.

Brands have started to take notice because consumers respond much more positively to content shared by friends and family than to traditional digital advertising, according to the infographic.

To see a snapshot of key insights and data about employee social advocacy in driving authentic engagement and awareness for brands, check out the infographic. Just tap or click to see a larger version. 


 


Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

