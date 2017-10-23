Machine-Learning and Artificial Intelligence: The Difference, and What They're For [Infographic]

By now you've heard of machine-learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI), but understanding these technologies can be overwhelming.

Today's infographic explores what ML and AI can do for marketers and why these technologies are more than just buzzwords.

First, the basics: what's the difference between the two? According to an infographic by Dropbox Business...

Machine-learning is the "ability to give machines access to data and let them learn for themselves."

Artificial intelligence is "a machine's ability to carry out tasks in a way that we would consider 'smart.'"

The infographic shows how various industries are achieving results with ML and AI, including a statistic that the technologies have helped retail companies report a 30% increase in online sales with dynamic pricing and personalization. Also, retailers are seeing two million fewer product returns thanks to more accurate demand forecasting.

In a B2B sense, companies expect higher content ROI because they can quickly and accurately surface the best-performing content, the infographic explains.





To see how companies are using ML and AI to gain valuable insights, boost productivity, and spend less time researching prospects and qualifying leads, check out the infographic. Just tap or click to see a larger version: