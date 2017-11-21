My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

Direct Mail: How to Succeed in a Digital Era [Infographic]

by   |    |  1,061 views
Email
Top

The two biggest misconceptions about direct mail, according to an infographic by direct marketing company US Presort, are that it is challenging to track results and it is too expensive.

But the reality, the infographic explains, is that direct mail has become more easily trackable since the USPS applied the Intelligent Mail Barcode, which allows marketers to follow every piece to a prospect's mailbox. And the CPA (cost per acquisition) can be just slightly above that of email.

However, direct marketing needn't be an isolated tactic or channel. The graphic lists others—including call-tracking, email, and social media—that can be integrated with direct to create a seamless multichannel marketing campaign.

For instance, 42% of direct mail recipients prefer to respond online, the infographic claims, and brands that invest an extra 25% in additional channels double their response rates, on average.

To see more about how direct marketing fits into your multichannel approach, check out the infographic:



Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

Customer BehaviorDigital MarketingDirect MarketingMultichannel MarketingPrint Collateral

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!