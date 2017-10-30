Digital and Social Stats in 2017: A Snapshot [Infographic]

With Internet penetration increasing every day, it’s no surprise that in 2017 there have been more Internet users than ever. In turn, that has naturally led to a massive increase in the number of social media users.
For example, there are 2.8 billion global social media users, or the equivalent of 27% of the world, according to an infographic by Marketo and Salesforce consultants Grazziti Interactive, based on a report by We Are Social and Hootsuite.
Fully 91% of social media users access social platforms via mobile devices, states the infographic, which means marketers absolutely need to have a mobile-first strategy in place.
That strategy should apply not only to social media marketing but also to a brand's overall online experience, as 66% of the world uses mobile devices.
Take a look at the infographic to see how digital and social platforms have been growing in recent years:
Rate this
Overall rating
Add a Comment
Comments
It seems like we are all cyber slaves now!!!
Nice post! Looks like mobile optimization is something that is compulsory looking at the number of people accessing internet using phone apart from that focusing the advertisement on Facebook can turn out to work like a charm. Thanks!
Question: how is 27% of world population 2.8 billion when the current world population is estimated at 7.6 billion?
Your intro text is incorrerct "For example, there are 2.8 billion global social media users, or the equivalent of 27% of the world, according to an infographic by Marketo and Salesforce consultants Grazziti Interactive, based on a report by We Are Social and Hootsuite."
It is 37% as per the infographic.