Digital and Social Stats in 2017: A Snapshot [Infographic]

With Internet penetration increasing every day, it’s no surprise that in 2017 there have been more Internet users than ever. In turn, that has naturally led to a massive increase in the number of social media users.

For example, there are 2.8 billion global social media users, or the equivalent of 27% of the world, according to an infographic by Marketo and Salesforce consultants Grazziti Interactive, based on a report by We Are Social and Hootsuite.

Fully 91% of social media users access social platforms via mobile devices, states the infographic, which means marketers absolutely need to have a mobile-first strategy in place.

That strategy should apply not only to social media marketing but also to a brand's overall online experience, as 66% of the world uses mobile devices.

Take a look at the infographic to see how digital and social platforms have been growing in recent years:



