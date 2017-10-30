My Cart (0)
Digital and Social Stats in 2017: A Snapshot [Infographic]

by   |    |  1,659 views
With Internet penetration increasing every day, it’s no surprise that in 2017 there have been more Internet users than ever. In turn, that has naturally led to a massive increase in the number of social media users.

For example, there are 2.8 billion global social media users, or the equivalent of 27% of the world, according to an infographic by Marketo and Salesforce consultants Grazziti Interactive, based on a report by We Are Social and Hootsuite.

Fully 91% of social media users access social platforms via mobile devices, states the infographic, which means marketers absolutely need to have a mobile-first strategy in place.

That strategy should apply not only to social media marketing but also to a brand's overall online experience, as 66% of the world uses mobile devices.

Take a look at the infographic to see how digital and social platforms have been growing in recent years:



Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

Customer BehaviorDigital MarketingMobile MarketingSocial MediaTechnology

  • by BP247 Mon Oct 30, 2017 via web

    It seems like we are all cyber slaves now!!!

  • by Shivangi Shrivastava Tue Oct 31, 2017 via web

    Nice post! Looks like mobile optimization is something that is compulsory looking at the number of people accessing internet using phone apart from that focusing the advertisement on Facebook can turn out to work like a charm. Thanks!

  • by Leon Tue Oct 31, 2017 via web

    Question: how is 27% of world population 2.8 billion when the current world population is estimated at 7.6 billion?

  • by Leon Tue Oct 31, 2017 via web

    Your intro text is incorrerct "For example, there are 2.8 billion global social media users, or the equivalent of 27% of the world, according to an infographic by Marketo and Salesforce consultants Grazziti Interactive, based on a report by We Are Social and Hootsuite."
    It is 37% as per the infographic.

