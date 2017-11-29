My Cart (0)
Top Nine Social Media Trend Predictions for 2018 [Infographic]

by   |    |  1,828 views
Don't blink—you might miss the next social media trend.

So what's more than a passing fad? What's here to stay, and what should you pay attention to?

An infographic by film editing simplifiers Filmora lists nine trends to keep an eye on in the coming year. Among them...

• Video, in general, and more specifically, livestreaming: Facebook Live videos are watched three times longer than regular videos, the graphic says.

• Augmented reality and AI: The graphic predicts that 30% of our chat conversation will be with chatbots next year.


• Increased brand participation in "dark social": Brands are figuring out how to use messaging apps like WhatsApp, Messenger, and WeChat—collectively referred to as "dark social" (i.e., not publicly visible), but a bright idea nonetheless.

For all nine predictions about social media trends, see the infographic:

 


AIAugmented RealityFacebookInfluencer MarketingInstagramMobile MarketingSnapchatSocial MediaTwitterVideosYouTube

