The Small Business Guide to Instagram Stories [Infographic]

Although some big brands use Instagram Stories, it remains somewhat of a mystery to many small business marketers. How can the Stories feature be used, and is it effective?

And, starting with the basics, what are Instagram Stories?

"Instagram Stories is a collection of 15-second photos or videos that stay viewable for just 24 hours," according to an infographic on the topic by Headway Capital. "It gives you an opportunity to informally promote your business and brand identity, but using it to connect without being too pushy is key."

The infographic explains which icons and buttons to use within the Instagram app to create your story. It then goes on to explain some story strategy, such as how long to make stories and when to post them.

And the graphic wraps up with explanations of some additional features, such as geotagging, and tips on how to use your stories for marketing, such as going behind the scenes, hosting a takeover, and using polls.





To see how to get started with Instagram Stories for your business, check out the infographic: