The Small Business Guide to Instagram Stories [Infographic]

Although some big brands use Instagram Stories, it remains somewhat of a mystery to many small business marketers. How can the Stories feature be used, and is it effective?
And, starting with the basics, what are Instagram Stories?
"Instagram Stories is a collection of 15-second photos or videos that stay viewable for just 24 hours," according to an infographic on the topic by Headway Capital. "It gives you an opportunity to informally promote your business and brand identity, but using it to connect without being too pushy is key."
The infographic explains which icons and buttons to use within the Instagram app to create your story. It then goes on to explain some story strategy, such as how long to make stories and when to post them.
And the graphic wraps up with explanations of some additional features, such as geotagging, and tips on how to use your stories for marketing, such as going behind the scenes, hosting a takeover, and using polls.
To see how to get started with Instagram Stories for your business, check out the infographic:
Instagram is my (personally) favorite platform. There is a reason why Instagram Stories are on the rise: they have a unique ability to create a sense of urgency and being “in the moment.” Since the content published on Instagram Stories is only available for 24 hours, many brands and companies can use it to draw more followers to their profile as well as website traffic and, ultimately, sales by utilizing some of these tricks:
- jump on a trending industry hashtag and use it in your Stories. For example, if you are at a conference, all you need to do is to place a relevant hashtag right on to your Story to let relevant people find you. It is especially useful when people are looking for live content using a specific hashtag. Using this simple trick can quickly bring you to the top of niche Instagrammers.
- share unique or limited-time promotions and urge people to click on the link to discover more.
- or, build anticipation for a product launch by sharing the behind-the-scenes stories and information.
Instagram Stories & Instagram Live provide an opportunity to get the word out there regardless of how "popular" you are or whether you are paying or not. We actually put together a post on How Different industries Can Use Instagram in Their Pre-Holiday Marketing Activities with real examples of big brands who are doing a great job using Instagram Stories: https://www.crosscap.com/blog/how-can-different-industries-use-instagram-in... Check it out!