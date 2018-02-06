The Top Google Search Algorithm Updates of Last Year [Infographic]

In 2017, digital agency E2M published an animated infographic of Google's biggest search algorithm updates from 2016, and this year the list has been updated to show some of the biggest updates from 2017.

Google made several known updates to its algorithm last year, including some major changes that led to fluctuations in the rankings of websites.

Mainly, however, Google favored user-first and mobile-first experiences over everything else.

For example, 2017 kicked off with an update that penalized websites that used interstitials that hid content. Then, later in the year, changes were made so search results were more location-based than they previously had been.

The infographic highlights the top Google search algorithm updates from 2017 that are worth noting. Check it out here:



