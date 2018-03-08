My Cart (0)
23 Ideas for Marketers Wondering What to Post on Instagram [Infographic]

by   |    |  1,232 views
If you've hit a creative roadblock, or if you just feel like your Instagram posts are getting stale, check out this infographic by social media analytics platform Unmetric.

It offers 23 ideas to add variety to your posts and, more important, to improve engagement. A few of the suggestions:

Giveaways and contests: One cosmetics brand recorded a 12% increase in audience size after running a giveaway.

Product features: Starbucks is the master at highlighting its products, so follow the coffeeshop for some inspiration.

Cause-related posts: Depending on your brand, you may be able to get Instagram mileage out of trending current events.


Hyperlapse videos: New formats can put a fresh spin on otherwise mundane images.

To see all 23 ideas, check out the infographic:

 


Laura Forer is a freelance writer, email and content strategist, and crossword puzzle enthusiast. She's an assistant editor at MarketingProfs, where she manages infographic submissions, among other things.

  • by Becky Thu Mar 8, 2018 via web

    Helpful tips. I am keeping this! Thank you, Laura.

