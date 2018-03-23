Social Media as the New E-Commerce Platform [Infographic]

Marketers' use of social media has evolved.

When social media first joined the Internet, brands tried to figure out how to use the platform for customer acquisition, using brand pages, social-only promo codes, and social listening to help with this goal.

Then came buyer retention, with customer service finding its way onto social media. In fact, 59% of consumers in the US say customer service through social platforms has made it easier to get questions answered and issues resolved, according to an infographic by product review and coupon site 16best.net.

The infographic explores the next phase in the social/e-commerce matchup: purchasing on social media. Each major social platform offers various features to sell goods and services:

Facebook allows transactions via Messenger Payments.

Twitter offers the option of a "Buy Now" button in tweets, so you can purchase without leaving the app.

Instagram is integrated with Shopify.

Pinterest allows for buyable pins.

Even Tumblr includes the option for a "buy" button.

To see more about how the online worlds of social media and e-commerce are merging, check out the infographic:



