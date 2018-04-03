How to Ignite Your LinkedIn Marketing Strategy [Infographic]

In 2017, the business solutions team at LinkedIn published an infographic about how they use LinkedIn for marketing.

This year, they've updated the content with new tips and ideas that highlight how the marketers at LinkedIn use their own platform for marketing their company.

The graphic explains how to use various LinkedIn marketing features, including Sponsored Content, Sponsored InMail, and Dynamic Ads.

It also includes answers to questions you likely need to ask yourself:

What makes an attention-grabbing headline for my Sponsored Content posts?

How long is too long for caption copy accompanying my LinkedIn ad?

What is the impact of including statistics in my posts?

Which types of InMails drive more opens and responses?

How can I make my Dynamic Ads stand out?

Ready to kick your LinkedIn marketing up a notch? Check out the full guide here or the infographic below. Just tap or click to see a larger version.





