The Best Days and Times to Post on Social Media [Infographic]
When is the best time to post on social media? Unmetric, an AI-powered social media analytics platform, reviewed social media posts from 100 brands over a five-week period, then compiled the data into an infographic that explores the answers to that question.
The data shows...
• Surprisingly, Instagram user activity peaks at 3-4 AM on Sundays (because of global interactions, yet Instagram posts on Tuesdays received the best engagement.
• Facebook's sweet spot for engagement is on Thursdays, 9-10 AM; and weekends show lower engagement on Facebook.
• The most rewarding time for brands to post on Twitter is between 11 AM and noon.
Check out the infographic for more time-based posting tips:
Laura Forer is a freelance writer, email and content strategist, and crossword puzzle enthusiast. She's an assistant editor at MarketingProfs, where she manages infographic submissions, among other things.
No LinkedIn?
Great information. Thank you!
What time zone was this test conducted in?
Same question as Stephanie - if we need to post between 11am-Noon for Twitter, is this 11em EST, PST, etc? Or does it depend on where your audience is?
Hi, everyone. I've contacted Unmetric for a response regarding time zone. I will provide an update when I hear back.