The Best Days and Times to Post on Social Media [Infographic]

by Laura Forer  |  
May 21, 2018
  1,509 views
When is the best time to post on social media? Unmetric, an AI-powered social media analytics platform, reviewed social media posts from 100 brands over a five-week period, then compiled the data into an infographic that explores the answers to that question.

The data shows...

• Surprisingly, Instagram user activity peaks at 3-4 AM on Sundays (because of global interactions, yet Instagram posts on Tuesdays received the best engagement.

• Facebook's sweet spot for engagement is on Thursdays, 9-10 AM; and weekends show lower engagement on Facebook.

• The most rewarding time for brands to post on Twitter is between 11 AM and noon.


Check out the infographic for more time-based posting tips:


Laura Forer is a freelance writer, email and content strategist, and crossword puzzle enthusiast. She's an assistant editor at MarketingProfs, where she manages infographic submissions, among other things.

  • by Beth S Mon May 21, 2018 via web

    No LinkedIn?

  • by jackie Mon May 21, 2018 via web

    Great information. Thank you!

  • by Stephanie Mon May 21, 2018 via web

    What time zone was this test conducted in?

  • by Alan Mon May 21, 2018 via web

    Same question as Stephanie - if we need to post between 11am-Noon for Twitter, is this 11em EST, PST, etc? Or does it depend on where your audience is?

  • by Vahe, MarketingProfs Mon May 21, 2018 via web

    Hi, everyone. I've contacted Unmetric for a response regarding time zone. I will provide an update when I hear back.

