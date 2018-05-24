My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

22 Tips to Help Make Free Shipping Profitable [Infographic]

by Laura Forer  |  
May 24, 2018
  |  476 views
Email
Top

"Free shipping" is every online shopper's favorite phrase, but the practice of delivering goods with no additional charge can be expensive for brands.

The team at RedStag Fulfillment evaluated feedback from 1,000 shoppers and put together an infographic with 22 data-backed tips for brands to make free shipping profitable.

The study found that 56% of shoppers increased their order size because of a free shipping offer, which means brands may want to consider setting minimum order values for shoppers to be eligible for free shipping.

The data also found that 88% of shoppers would wait longer for an order to arrive rather than pay for shipping, so brands can consider ground shipping and other inexpensive options.

For all the tips, check out the graphic. Tap or click to view a larger version.


 


Sign up for free to read the full article.Read the Full Article

Membership is required to access the full version of this how-to marketing article ... don't worry though, it's FREE!

WANT TO READ MORE?
SIGN UP TODAY ...
IT'S FREE!

We will never sell or rent your email address to anyone. We value your privacy. (We hate spam as much as you do.) See our privacy policy.

Sign in with one of your preferred accounts below:

Loading...

Laura Forer is a freelance writer, email and content strategist, and crossword puzzle enthusiast. She's an assistant editor at MarketingProfs, where she manages infographic submissions, among other things.

B2CCustomer BehaviorCustomer ExperienceRetail Marketing

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

Comments

  • by ikonicsolution Sat May 26, 2018 via web

    This is really helpful for me. thanks for premium quality article.

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!