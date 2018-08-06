My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

Facebook vs. Google: AdRank Auction Factors [Infographic]

by Laura Forer  |  
August 6, 2018
  |  747 views
Email
Top

Many businesses use Google AdWords as part of their advertising strategy, but many are still warming up to Facebook Ads. An infographic from Ice Cube Marketing compares the two platforms, which—perhaps not surprisingly—have some similarities.

For example, each is a bidding-style platform, and bids can be manual or automated. Moreover, both platforms consider relevance when displaying ads.

Facebook goes on to determine an ad's "estimated action rate" as well, which is the probability that the targeted audience will take action based on the optimization event that you select, such as conversions, app installs, and video views.

(For more about Facebook ads, check out this August 23 MarketingProfs seminar: Facebook Advertising Tactics for the B2B Marketer. And check out this infographic about Facebook, also by Ice Cube Marketing.)

To explore the ad auction factors for Google AdWords and Facebook Ads, check out the comparison in the following infographic. Just tap or click to see a larger version.



Sign up for free to read the full article.Read the Full Article

Membership is required to access the full version of this how-to marketing article ... don't worry though, it's FREE!

WANT TO READ MORE?
SIGN UP TODAY ...
IT'S FREE!

We will never sell or rent your email address to anyone. We value your privacy. (We hate spam as much as you do.) See our privacy policy.

Sign in with one of your preferred accounts below:

Loading...

Laura Forer is a freelance writer, email and content strategist, and crossword puzzle enthusiast. She's an assistant editor at MarketingProfs, where she manages infographic submissions, among other things.

AdvertisingFacebookGooglePPC CampaignsSEO

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

Comments

  • by Alison Mon Aug 6, 2018 via web

    Thanks for the great info! I've been using Facebook ads, but considering Google Ads, so it's great to get a layout of the differences between the two of them.

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!