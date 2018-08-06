Facebook vs. Google: AdRank Auction Factors [Infographic]

Many businesses use Google AdWords as part of their advertising strategy, but many are still warming up to Facebook Ads. An infographic from Ice Cube Marketing compares the two platforms, which—perhaps not surprisingly—have some similarities.

For example, each is a bidding-style platform, and bids can be manual or automated. Moreover, both platforms consider relevance when displaying ads.

Facebook goes on to determine an ad's "estimated action rate" as well, which is the probability that the targeted audience will take action based on the optimization event that you select, such as conversions, app installs, and video views.

To explore the ad auction factors for Google AdWords and Facebook Ads, check out the comparison in the following infographic. Just tap or click to see a larger version.





