Instagram has the potential to expand awareness of your brand—but it also has the potential to cost a lot of money.

The good news is that it doesn't have to do the latter to achieve the former.

The team at e-commerce platform X-Cart created an infographic that explains how fast Instagram is growing and how marketers can work with influencers on the social channel.

And no, you don't need to fork out half a million dollars to secure a celebrity endorsement. The infographic explains that advocates and other smaller influencers offer big opportunities for brands to reach target audiences, and they cost a lot less than bigger influencers and celebrities.

In fact, the average cost of a sponsored post is just $300, according to the graphic.

Check it out to see if snapping, hashtagging, and partnering with influencers is a good match to expand your brand's reach.