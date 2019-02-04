It's hard enough for business to see a positive ROI on many of the more business-friendly social platforms, so putting your brand on Instagram might not seem worthwhile.

An infographic by AdRoll, based on the company's E-Commerce Guide to Marketing on Instagram, argues otherwise.

The graphic points out that 7 of 10 Instagram hashtags are branded, and 75% of Instagram users reported visiting a website or making a purchase after seeing an ad on the platform.

If you're curious about getting your brand on Instagram, check out the infographic to see why you might want to—and get some tips for when and how to post.