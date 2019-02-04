It's hard enough for business to see a positive ROI on many of the more business-friendly social platforms, so putting your brand on Instagram might not seem worthwhile.
An infographic by AdRoll, based on the company's E-Commerce Guide to Marketing on Instagram, argues otherwise.
The graphic points out that 7 of 10 Instagram hashtags are branded, and 75% of Instagram users reported visiting a website or making a purchase after seeing an ad on the platform.
If you're curious about getting your brand on Instagram, check out the infographic to see why you might want to—and get some tips for when and how to post.
Take the first step (it's free).
Loading...
You may also like:
- Five Things Micro-Influencers Want Brands to Understand in 2019
- Get Started on Your Social Media Plan (Because It Matters to Your Customer Marketing)
- Instagram Benchmarks for Brands: Engagement, Hashtag, and Emoji Trends
- Facebook Reactions, Shares, and Comments: A 2018 Year in Review [Infographic]
- How Quickly Should Brands Respond to Consumers on Social Media?