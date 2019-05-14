Images are key to making your social media posts get noticed. But those images—whether cover photos, profile pics, or visuals in timelines or news feeds—need to be the right type of images. And that means the right size—i.e. image display size.
The problem? Social platforms often change their guidelines on optimal display sizes.
The solution? An infographic by social media marketing and management platform Statusbrew that lays out the various image sizes, together with some tips, for seven of the most popular social media platforms.
For example, Facebook, which supports JPG, GIF, and PNG files, has a range of images and sizes to consider:
- Cover image size: 820x312px | maximum 100 KB
- Profile image size: minimum 180x180px
- Shared image size: 1200x630px
- Highlighted image size: 1200x717px
- Event image size: 1920x1080px
- Facebook stories dimension: 1080x1920px
