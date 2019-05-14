Get your all-access season pass to all courses with a PRO subscription. Save 40% through June 13 with code GOAL.

Images are key to making your social media posts get noticed. But those images—whether cover photos, profile pics, or visuals in timelines or news feeds—need to be the right type of images. And that means the right size—i.e. image display size.

The problem? Social platforms often change their guidelines on optimal display sizes.

The solution? An infographic by social media marketing and management platform Statusbrew that lays out the various image sizes, together with some tips, for seven of the most popular social media platforms.

For example, Facebook, which supports JPG, GIF, and PNG files, has a range of images and sizes to consider:

  • Cover image size: 820x312px | maximum 100 KB
  • Profile image size: minimum 180x180px
  • Shared image size: 1200x630px
  • Highlighted image size: 1200x717px
  • Event image size: 1920x1080px
  • Facebook stories dimension: 1080x1920px

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
image of Vahe Habeshian

Vahe Habeshian is the director of publications at MarketingProfs and a longtime editor. Reach him via vahe@marketingprofs.com.

Twitter: @habesh

