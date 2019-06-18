Instagram has over 1 billion active monthly users, 500 million of whom are active daily on the image-based social platform.
Users' engagement with brands on Instagram is at least 10 times higher than on any other social platform.
Worth your time as a marketer to pay attention to, right?
There are 28 more eye-catching Instagram statistics—from demographics to usage to business/brand-related stats—in this infographic by Instagram growth management agency FameMass.
