Over the last few years, CMOs have been growing their in-house creative agencies. It makes sense: Bringing creative teams in-house promises greater efficiencies and higher-quality creative work.

But marketing organizations can't just bolt on a creative team and expect miracles.

That's one of the main lessons from an annual study, the 2019 In-House Creative Management Report, of more than 550 marketers and creatives fielded by inMotionNow and InSource, a professional association for in-house creatives.

The study identified challenges as well as opportunities of fostering a strategic partnership between the marketing department and in-house creative teams.

Sign up for free to read the full article.

Take the first step (it's free).

Already a registered user? Sign in now.
Loading...
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
image of Vahe Habeshian

Vahe Habeshian is the director of publications at MarketingProfs and a longtime editor. Reach him via vahe@marketingprofs.com.

Twitter: @habesh

Moving Forward: How I (Re)Learned to Drive