Over the last few years, CMOs have been growing their in-house creative agencies. It makes sense: Bringing creative teams in-house promises greater efficiencies and higher-quality creative work.

But marketing organizations can't just bolt on a creative team and expect miracles.

That's one of the main lessons from an annual study, the 2019 In-House Creative Management Report, of more than 550 marketers and creatives fielded by inMotionNow and InSource, a professional association for in-house creatives.

The study identified challenges as well as opportunities of fostering a strategic partnership between the marketing department and in-house creative teams.