Less than half of those who work on in-house creative teams say morale in their group is high, according to recent research from InSource and inMotionNow.

The report was based on data from a survey of more than 500 people who hold in-house creative or marketing roles within their companies (70% work in creative roles, 30% in marketing roles).

Only 45% of in-house creatives say morale on their team is high.

In-house creatives say the top challenges they face are the speed at which they are expected to work (respondents give an average score of 5.44, with 7 being most challenging) and the volume of work they are expected to tackle (5.35).

Only 41% of in-house creatives say project management in their group is efficient, and just 38% say feedback from reviewers is clear and actionable.

Nearly half (48%) of in-house creatives say they tend to spend a day or more each week on administrative tasks.

Respondents say the administrative tasks they spend the most time on are obtaining the information necessary to start projects, managing projects and feedback via email, and chasing down feedback and approvals.

