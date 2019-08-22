The Instagram Stories format has emerged as a powerful way to reach customers, drive brand awareness, and start conversations.

Stories, an ephemeral medium—they disappear after 24 hours—has become popular among audiences and brands alike.

Fully one-third of the most-viewed Stories are by businesses, and 96% of marketers who use Story ads intend to continue using them, according to Instagram data.

A couple of infographics from Animoto, https://animoto.com/ provider of an online video maker, explain how the Stories format differs from the regular feed in Instagram, make the case for using Stories, and offer some tips for standing out when using Stories.