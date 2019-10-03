Today, a social media strategy is crucial for most businesses—especially since there are nearly 3 billion social media users around the world.

For many small business owners, Instagram seems an obvious choice, considering how well the image-based platform lends itself to brand-building—as well as promotions. But you need to define objectives and key success metrics to ensure a healthy return on investment.

And, of course, you need to set up a killer profile—then follow some best-practices to engage users and get your message out.