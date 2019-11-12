Our workdays are in a permanent state of tug-of-war between deadlines and distractions, waged on a battlefield of meetings, projects, and campaigns—and planning, managing, and creating...

Do we ever, these days, have time to pause, contemplate, assess, strategize—to go beyond the day-to-day to delve into some deep thinking?

And yet, if we're ever going to be at our productive best, and to realize our potential—at work, in our careers, and in our personal lives—we need to think deeply.

Maybe we can learn how one of the most successful businesspeople ever, Bill Gates, does just that.