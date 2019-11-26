TikTok is one of the fastest-growing social media platforms of 2019: The app's monthly installs surpassed those of Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Snapchat this year. All indications are that its popularity will continue to grow.

So... what is it?

TikTok allows users to create and share micro-videos—up to 15 seconds long—and enhance those videos with songs as sound effects—a feature from lip-synching app Musical.ly, with which TikTok merged in 2017.

Video content has steadily grown in popularity in recent years, especially among digital natives, who have adopted video-first platforms such as YouTube—and TikTok—en masse.

Is there a way marketers can use this rising video-based social network as an innovative way to promote their brands and products?

An infographic by One Productions, a video marketing and production agency, explains what TikTok is, its functions and features, relevant stats, where it's used and by whom, advertising options, and case studies.