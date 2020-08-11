Sometimes writing can feel laborious and unfruitful, with your inner critic constantly making you question the quality of your work.

To overcome this, it's necessary to rekindle your creative fire and reconnect with your muse.

So how can you (re)discover your writing genius when you feel empty?

An infographic (below) from Henneke Duistermaat of Enchanting Marketing outlines eight tips for clearing out the cobwebs so you can do your best work.

Among the areas covered are finding the right inputs to stay inspired, learning to befriend your inner critic, and understanding what writing actually entails.

Check out the infographic for more: