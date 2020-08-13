Marketers looking to spice up their content might want to look for inspiration in fashion and entertainment magazines that have traditionally targeted women.

After all, these publications have spent decades developing editorial approaches that quickly engage audiences and successfully compel action.

So, what can marketers learn from the glossies?

A recent infographic (below) from Hero's Journey Content explores eight key ideas that brands can steal from women's magazines to create riveting content that resonates.

Check out the infographic: