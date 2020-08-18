MarketingProfs B2B Forum is going virtual... with a twist. Don’t miss it.

Ninjas like to hide out in Needham MA, geniuses bring their smarts to New York City, and jedis use the Force in Washington DC, according to recent research.

The analysis by Resume.io of 10,000 job ads across the United States looked at where employers are actively hiring for "weird" job titles, such as growth hacker and marketing superhero. The researchers also conducted a survey of 1,000 US workers.

An infographic (below) explores which cities have the greatest number of job listings with weird titles.

It also outlines how people feel about applying for these roles and how perception of these titles varies by age, gender, and educational level.

Check out the infographic for more:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

