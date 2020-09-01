MarketingProfs B2B Forum is going virtual... with a twist. Don’t miss it.

Email is one of the most well-established digital channels, yet many marketers continue to make common mistakes.

Some of those mistakes—such as not segmenting audiences and not properly designing for mobile—can significantly reduce engagement.

Others—such as making it onerous to unsubscribe—are not only annoying to audiences but also likely unlawful.

An infographic (below) from Blue Mail Media explores 10 of these key email don'ts that should be avoided at all costs and provides 10 recommendations for what marketers should do instead.

Check out the infographic:

Sign up for free to read the full article.

Take the first step (it's free).

Already a registered user? Sign in now.
Loading...
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

MarketingProfs B2B Forum is going virtual Nov 4 & 5. Get your ticket.