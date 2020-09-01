Email is one of the most well-established digital channels, yet many marketers continue to make common mistakes.

Some of those mistakes—such as not segmenting audiences and not properly designing for mobile—can significantly reduce engagement.

Others—such as making it onerous to unsubscribe—are not only annoying to audiences but also likely unlawful.

An infographic (below) from Blue Mail Media explores 10 of these key email don'ts that should be avoided at all costs and provides 10 recommendations for what marketers should do instead.

Check out the infographic: