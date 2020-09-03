Webinars and podcasts can be effective ways to engage audiences, though each format has pros and cons that can make it better or worse suited to specific situations.

For example, webinars enable back-and-forth discussion and multiformat storytelling, but often they don't allow participants to skip through sections.

Podcasts, on the other hand, allow audiences to engage while on the go but typically don't allow for much interactivity.

An infographic (below) from webinar software provider FLOW explores some of the advantages and disadvantages of each format and delves into what they mean for marketers.

Check out the infographic: