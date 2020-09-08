At the beginning of 2020, senior marketers predicted various trends for the year ahead, including increasing content overload for audiences, the need to develop empathetic marketing approaches, and the growing importance of harnessing customer data.

Of course, none of those experts could have foretold that COVID-19 would upend the lives of customers, shake the markets, and drive businesses to rework their marketing programs.

So, how do marketing experts feel about their 2020 soothsaying in light of the pandemic?

To find out, PAN Communications asked some of the marketers who shared their opinions at the start of the year to revisit their earlier predictions.

An infographic (below) looks at the revised opinions of these industry leaders and explores what they think marketers should be watching closely in the second half of 2020.

Check out the infographic: