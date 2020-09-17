Salespeople and marketers have long been told that to succeed it is essential to ABC: Always Be Closing.

But what exactly does that mean? Which tactics and strategies consistently encourage leads to say "yes"?

An infographic (below) from Albacross explores 12 data-based tips for closing a sale.

The piece includes recommendations for building strong relationships with potential customers, ways to use technology and content to drive results, and examples of effective closing lines.

Check out the infographic: