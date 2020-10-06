When attempting to execute a successful earned-media strategy, it is hugely beneficial for a firm's marketing and communications teams to be aligned.

However, more than half of marketing and comms leaders say there isn't strong alignment on their company's earned-media efforts.

That disconnect begins with priorities: Comms leaders say earned media requires the fewest resources, whereas Marketing leaders say owed media requires the fewest resources.

How can that gap be bridged?

A recent infographic (below) from the CMO Council explores why Marketing and Comms are often on different pages regarding earned media and how the two functions can be brought together.

Check out the infographic: