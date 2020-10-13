Most employers (88%) are worried about retaining valued staff amid COVID-19, according to a recent survey of senior managers conducted by Robert Half.

Among managers who are worried about retaining staff, 39% attribute their concern to salary reductions or planned salary freezes.

The good news for employees is that 44% of senior managers say starting salaries for new hires have held steady since the spread of COVID-19 began and 28% say base compensation has increased.

An infographic (below) explores more findings from the survey, including compensation trends for various US cities.

Check out the infographic: