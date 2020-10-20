MarketingProfs B2B Forum is going virtual... with a twist. Don’t miss it.

Influencer marketing, often thought of as a single strategy, encompasses a variety of campaign stratagems.

Specifically, there tend to be three distinct types of influencer marketing campaigns: brand awareness campaigns, traffic/clicks/sales campaigns, and user-generated content campaigns.

Each campaign type has unique attributes, including which strategies, platforms, and storytelling approaches are most effective.

An infographic (below) from The Shelf explores these three key influencer marketing campaign types and delves into how marketers can succeed with each.

Check out the infographic:

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

