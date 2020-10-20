Influencer marketing, often thought of as a single strategy, encompasses a variety of campaign stratagems.

Specifically, there tend to be three distinct types of influencer marketing campaigns: brand awareness campaigns, traffic/clicks/sales campaigns, and user-generated content campaigns.

Each campaign type has unique attributes, including which strategies, platforms, and storytelling approaches are most effective.

An infographic (below) from The Shelf explores these three key influencer marketing campaign types and delves into how marketers can succeed with each.

Check out the infographic: