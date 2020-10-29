Programmatic advertising has progressed dramatically over the past decade, going from an experimental tactic to common practice.

A key part of that evolution has been advertisers' taking more control: Some 69% of brand marketers say they have now moved programmatic in-house to some extent.

What's been driving this shift? Is it set to continue?

A recent infographic (below) from Epom examines the state of in-house programmatic, including which functions are no longer being delegated and what advertisers' future plans are.

Check out the infographic: