Inbound and outbound marketing can both be valuable strategies for generating leads and driving sales.
However, depending on the situation—the target audience, campaign budget, etc.—one approach may be better suited than the other.
So, how can you figure out whether to engage in inbound or outbound lead gen?
A recent infographic (below) from Spiralytics provides a visual comparison of the two strategies and outlines the pros and cons of each.
Check out the infographic:
