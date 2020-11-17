TODAY ONLY: Enroll in any one of our online marketing courses for free! Hurry, offer expires at 11:59pm ET

Are you ready to see lots of maximalism, responsive clutter, and technodystopia in digital design and graphic design next year?

If you aren't, you may want to gear up, since those are some of the key emerging design trends Coastal Creative has identified for 2021.

An infographic (below) explores those and five other design conceps, and provides examples of each.

The piece also more broadly covers how the chaos and disruptions of 2020 may be expressed visually in the year ahead.

Check out the infographic:

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

