Are you ready to see lots of maximalism, responsive clutter, and technodystopia in digital design and graphic design next year?

If you aren't, you may want to gear up, since those are some of the key emerging design trends Coastal Creative has identified for 2021.

An infographic (below) explores those and five other design conceps, and provides examples of each.

The piece also more broadly covers how the chaos and disruptions of 2020 may be expressed visually in the year ahead.

Check out the infographic: