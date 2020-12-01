The idea of cold-calling prospects has put a chill in the heart of many a B2B salesperson.

All too often, the process is fraught and unrewarding, with too much time spent targeting the wrong people and interacting superficially.

So, how can you make your efforts more effective and become a better cold-caller?

A recent infographic (below) from SalesIntel provides statistics and tips that can help B2B salespeople step up their games; it covers everything from the best times to call to how to optimize prospecting with data.

Check out the infographic: