The idea of cold-calling prospects has put a chill in the heart of many a B2B salesperson.

All too often, the process is fraught and unrewarding, with too much time spent targeting the wrong people and interacting superficially.

So, how can you make your efforts more effective and become a better cold-caller?

A recent infographic (below) from SalesIntel provides statistics and tips that can help B2B salespeople step up their games; it covers everything from the best times to call to how to optimize prospecting with data.

Check out the infographic:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

