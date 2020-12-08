What does a copywriter do exactly? The answer is both less confusing and more complex than you might think.

At its core the job simply entails creating text that moves readers toward taking an action.

However, because text can now appear in so many different contexts—from blog posts and ads to tweets and product descriptions—a successful copywriter must often be a jack-of-all-trades.

An infographic (below) from Express Writers delves into the details of modern copywriting, covering everything from what it is and which skills are required to how to break into the industry.

Check out the infographic for the details:

