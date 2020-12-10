How can you boost the effectiveness of your email marketing efforts?

A few good starting points are to focus on ensuring email deliverability, improving open rates, reducing unsubscribes, and executing technical optimizations.

An infographic (below) from Tech.co explores those four key areas and provides 21 tips for marketers who want to improve in each.

The piece focuses on actionable and proven advice, such as authenticating your domain, rewarding loyal openers, segmenting your lists, and using alt text.

Check out the infographic:

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

