How can you boost the effectiveness of your email marketing efforts?

A few good starting points are to focus on ensuring email deliverability, improving open rates, reducing unsubscribes, and executing technical optimizations.

An infographic (below) from Tech.co explores those four key areas and provides 21 tips for marketers who want to improve in each.

The piece focuses on actionable and proven advice, such as authenticating your domain, rewarding loyal openers, segmenting your lists, and using alt text.

Check out the infographic: