Considering all the changes and disruptions of 2020, it's often been difficult for managers to focus on how their staff members are doing.

That's unfortunate, because many employees are struggling: Some 34% of workers say they feel more burned out than a year ago, and 38% say they have videoconference fatigue.

The goals and plans of employees have also evolved in 2020: More than half (51%) of workers say they've considered relocating because of remote-work options.

How can managers change their approaches in the year ahead to address those issues and expectations?

A new infographic (below) from Robert Half explores seven key resolutions that managers can make for 2021 to ease stress levels and meet their employees' needs.

Check out the infographic:

Sign up for free to read the full article.

Oh, boy. The dreaded sign up form.

Before you run for the hills, we wanted to let you know that MarketingProfs has thousands of marketing resources, including this one (yes, the one behind this sign up form), entirely free!

Simply subscribe to our newsletter and get instant access to how-to articles, guides, webinars and more for nada, nothing, zip, zilch, on the house...delivered right to your inbox! MarketingProfs is the largest marketing community in the world, and we are here to help you be a better marketer.

Already a member? Sign in now.
Loading...
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

Get access to B2B Forum Online 2021 + a year of PRO.