Considering all the changes and disruptions of 2020, it's often been difficult for managers to focus on how their staff members are doing.

That's unfortunate, because many employees are struggling: Some 34% of workers say they feel more burned out than a year ago, and 38% say they have videoconference fatigue.

The goals and plans of employees have also evolved in 2020: More than half (51%) of workers say they've considered relocating because of remote-work options.

How can managers change their approaches in the year ahead to address those issues and expectations?

A new infographic (below) from Robert Half explores seven key resolutions that managers can make for 2021 to ease stress levels and meet their employees' needs.

Check out the infographic: