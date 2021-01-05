Empathy, creativity, and connectivity will ignite purpose-driven experiences in 2021, according to chief marketing officers (CMOs).

The fourth annual predictions report from PAN Communications was based on interviews of well-known CMOs and Sr. marketers, such as Larry Kim of MobileMonkey and Michelle Engle of Valassis.

An infographic (below) explores key insights from the interviews, including why senior marketers believe emotions, ingenuity, and taking stands will be essential to success this year.

The piece also looks at why two popular buzzwords from recent years—"data" and "agility"—may matter more than ever in 2021.

Check out the infographic:

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

