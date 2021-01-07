Ready for lots of bold typography, textured illustrations, and muted colors in marketing emails this year?

Start keeping an eye out, as those are among the key email design trends identified by Uplers for 2021.

An infographic (below) explores 11 of these trends, and it looks at how marketers can change up their visuals to connect with audiences in the months ahead.

The piece also explores potential broader evolutions to watch, such as the shift to emotional design and the increasing embrace of neumorphism UI.

Check out the infographic: