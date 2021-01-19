What's old will be new again in typography during 2021.
The Word Counter predicts that classic looks such as serif fonts, psychedelic vibes, and the brutalist aesthetic could make a comeback this year.
An infographic (below) explores how those tried-and-true typography approaches might appear with fresh twists in 2021.
The piece also examines broader graphic design trends that might prove to be popular, such as text-image blending and text layering with other elements.
Check out the infographic:
