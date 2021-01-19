Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

What's old will be new again in typography during 2021.

The Word Counter predicts that classic looks such as serif fonts, psychedelic vibes, and the brutalist aesthetic could make a comeback this year.

An infographic (below) explores how those tried-and-true typography approaches might appear with fresh twists in 2021.

The piece also examines broader graphic design trends that might prove to be popular, such as text-image blending and text layering with other elements.

Check out the infographic:

