What's old will be new again in typography during 2021.

The Word Counter predicts that classic looks such as serif fonts, psychedelic vibes, and the brutalist aesthetic could make a comeback this year.

An infographic (below) explores how those tried-and-true typography approaches might appear with fresh twists in 2021.

The piece also examines broader graphic design trends that might prove to be popular, such as text-image blending and text layering with other elements.

Check out the infographic: