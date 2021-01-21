Search volume for a range of marketing tactics increased between January 2019 and October 2020, according to recent research from Fractl and SEMRush.
The estimates of search volume were based on anonymized clickstream data provided by third-party data providers.
An infographic (below) consisting of charts explores how search volume for terms related to various marketing goals (increasing brand awareness, driving traffic, etc.) varied over a 15-month period.
The researchers found that terms related to the outcome of building backlinks spiked and then dropped in the period examined, whereas interest in goals like boosting brand authority and improving SEO had more sustained increases.
Check out the infographic for more insights:
