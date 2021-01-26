How can B2B marketers strategically engage their customers via LinkedIn this year?

LinkedIn recently explored this topic in-depth in a webinar with two B2B marketing thought leaders, one from Edelman and one from the social network itself.

A recent infographic (below) covers highlights from the conversation and provides advice on how B2B brands can effectively connect with customers by leveraging LinkedIn.

Specifically, the piece explores five key customer engagement strategies that can set firms up for a return to growth in 2021.

Check out the infographic: