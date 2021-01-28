Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

Career resilience is the ability to adapt to the ever-changing demands of the job market.

How do you build this resilience? What are the keys to ensuring you are best positioned for career changes?

A recent infographic (below) from Job Hero provides tips for building career resilience for those who are currently in the job market as well as those who may need to find new positions in the future.

The piece also explores why practicing resilience is important and provides resources for learning more about resilience.

Check out the infographic:

 

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

