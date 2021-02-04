How will Super Bowl LV be different from past big games? What key shifts in behavior should marketers be watching?

To find out, AdColony surveyed more than 400 people age 18-75 in North America.

The researchers found COVID-19 is affecting people's plans, with most respondents (69%) saying they are not going to host a party. They also found that device behaviors are changing, with a quarter of respondents saying they'll be watching the game on a connected TV this year.

An infographic (below) explores those findings and additional insights from the survey, including people's commercial preferences.

Check out the infographic: